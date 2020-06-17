OPEC sticks to demand-drop forecast

Left 2020 demand forecast at -9.1 mbpd

Says Q2 demand was down 17.3 mbpd

OPEC output fell 6.3mbpd in May based on secondary sources



OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets this week to assess supply-demand balances. So far they haven't adopted the reopening optimism but noted that higher prices are "suggesting that the supply-demand fundamentals are gradually improving."





WTI crude was volatile yesterday and has ticked lower today, down 55-cents to $37.84.

