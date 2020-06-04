OPEC talks hit an impasse as Iraq balks

Iraq says it won't be able to hit output target until the end of July]

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend output curbs for another month but on the condition that everyone else participate.





After some arm-twisting Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan have agreed but Iraq has not and Baghdad has asked for more time to consider some of the issues that make it difficult to cut.



WTI crude is down 39-cents to $36.90. The consolidation around these levels shows a market that's uncertain about what comes next. Alongside the report about OPEC cutting for longer, there's talk about production rising 1mbpd in July.



