OPEC+ technical conference call now said to be unlikely to go ahead

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing three sources on the matter

Yeah, the whole point of this is to seek cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia. And with the former earlier saying that they won't be participating, there is just no reason for the meeting call to be held.


