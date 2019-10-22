OPEC to consider deeper oil cuts at Dec meeting - report

Reuters, citing four OPEC+ sources:

OPEC and allies to consider deeper oil cuts at December meeting due to demand growth outlook in 2020

Iraq and Nigeria are among the countries that have failed to properly comply with cuts

Saudi Arabia has pumped somewhere around 300k bpd below its quota

"It is early now, things will be clearer in November"

"Of course deeper cuts are an options, but some things should happen before that"

"To reassure the oil market, it would be better to deepen the cuts" due to soft winter demand



Oil jumps to the highs of the day. WTI is up $1.22 to $54.53 in a 2.2% rise. Crude needs to get above $54.93 to spark a real rally.









There is some skepticism here that the OPEC is serious.

