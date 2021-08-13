OPEC+ unlikely to boost oil output despite US call - Goldman Sachs

OPEC+ may raise output but not because of US' call, says Goldman





This adds to their earlier view on the oil market here, with the firm noting that:





"We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H 2021."

Adding that OPEC+ is not likely to budge in the short-term given the threat to demand from the delta variant spread globally. However, the bloc could still hike production again by year-end to counter recent supply disappointments.





The firm is still sticking to the view that any concerns on the virus front will not play out materially, saying that:





"In the short-term, the delta threat to oil demand has already softened the global balance, with the deficit narrowing from 2.3 to 1.0 million barrels per day. Looking beyond the delta headwind, we expect the demand recovery to continue alongside rising vaccination rates."