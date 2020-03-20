OPEC, US shale producers open talks amid oil rout: WSJ

Proposed US oil output cuts seen as way to help OPEC broker Saudi-Russia war truce

The Wall Street Journal is reporting, that OPEC US shale producers have opened up talks amid the sharp decline in oil prices. The proposed US oil output cuts are seen as a way to help OPEC broker a Saudi – Russia price war truce.









The current price of crude oil is trading at $23.18. That's down $2.04 or -7.8%. The high price reached $27.89. The low extended to $22.39.

