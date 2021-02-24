OPEC+ weighs boosting oil output by 500,000 barrels per day from April

OPEC+ sources

OPEC+ sources are on the wires saying:
  • ways boosting oil output by 500,000 barrels per day from April
  • expects Saudi Arabia to and voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day from April, perhaps gradually
  • some in OPEC+ urge group to hold output steady if entire Saudi cut is returned to market from April
The price of crude oil is currently trading up $1.49 at $63.17. That's a gain of 2.4%. The high price for the day reach $63.37. The low price stayed above the $60 level at $60.97 today.
