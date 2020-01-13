OPEC's Barkindo: Iraq, Nigeria showing better oil output cuts compliance

Some comments by OPEC secretary general Barkindo

Oil market seen unbalanced in Q1, Q2 2020

Better does not necessarily mean it is enough, not to mention that there is still the issue with Russia - who is largely refusing to cooperate, at least not consistently.





The fear for OPEC is that Russia will eventually opt out of the current pact eventually and that may dampen sentiment in the oil market and see prices fall in the bigger picture.



