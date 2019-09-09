OPEC's Barkindo: JMMC may discuss new targets later this week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by OPEC secretary general Barkindo

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) will be meeting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday this week for a bit of a catch-up on the latest oil market happenings.

They will discuss a range of issues including potential output cuts for next year or deeper cuts to the current quota but I don't expect either of those to make much progress. It's still too early for the former and it'll be hard to convince other members on the latter.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose