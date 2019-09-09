OPEC's Barkindo: JMMC may discuss new targets later this week
Comments by OPEC secretary general BarkindoThe OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) will be meeting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday this week for a bit of a catch-up on the latest oil market happenings.
They will discuss a range of issues including potential output cuts for next year or deeper cuts to the current quota but I don't expect either of those to make much progress. It's still too early for the former and it'll be hard to convince other members on the latter.