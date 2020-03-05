OPECs Barkindo: No reason to doubt Russia's commitment:
OPECs Secretary-General Barkindo
OPECs Secretary-General Barkindo is on the wires saying:
- remains grateful to Putin for continued support
- OPEC will continue talks with Russia
- we see now renewed momentum among all OPEC+ countries
- oil market is an in uncharted territory, nobody is immune
- no choice but to cooperate to face virus challenge
- remains optimistic about a deal on Friday
- virus is proving very destructive to global economy
- were not going to allow market to go back into downturn
- no reason to be pessimistic about commitment of OPEC+ members