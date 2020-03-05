OPECs Barkindo: No reason to doubt Russia's commitment:

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

OPECs Secretary-General Barkindo

OPECs Secretary-General Barkindo is on the wires saying:
  • remains grateful to Putin for continued support
  • OPEC will continue talks with Russia
  • we see now renewed momentum among all OPEC+ countries
  • oil market is an in uncharted territory, nobody is immune
  • no choice but to cooperate to face virus challenge
  • remains optimistic about a deal on Friday
  • virus is proving very destructive to global economy
  • were not going to allow market to go back into downturn
  • no reason to be pessimistic about commitment of OPEC+ members

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose