OPEC's Barkindo reportedly confirms next OPEC+ meeting to be held in March
RIA reports, citing remarks by OPEC secretary general Barkindo
It appears that Barkindo has shot down rumours of the OPEC+ meeting potentially being postponed to June, with the headlines also saying that none of the OPEC+ members had asked for a different time for the meeting.
In any case, it's only the end of January now. Two months is an extremely long time in OPEC world so just be mindful that they could still easily change their minds on this.