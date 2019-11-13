OPEC's Barkindo: Too early to say if there is a need for further output cuts

Comments by OPEC secretary general, Mohammed Barkindo





Premature to discuss OPEC+ decision in December

OPEC still to hold five technical meetings before December meeting in Vienna

OPEC is following progress in US-China trade talks closely

They don't sound too committed to deeper cuts next month. As such, I think expectations will be low going into the decision so oil prices may have little to cheer about in the build up. However, a surprise decision could yet give oil a decent boost in such a case.



