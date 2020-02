When you can't talk up the near-term outlook, you try and play the long game





Says that the "thirst for energy will continue to grow"

Oil prices are faring slightly better on the day after the fall yesterday, with WTI up by nearly 1% to $51.90 currently. I would say it is still early days to call for a major bounce, not when there is still the risk of global growth being further hampered by the virus outbreak.