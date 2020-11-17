OPEC's JMMC concludes without recommendation on cuts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

We will have to wait for the OPEC+ meeting

  • OPEC+ to make final decision at Nov 30-Dec 1 meeting
That will be an intriguing meeting. WTI has pared much of its losses and is down a few cents to $41.25.

It's a question of 3 months or 6 months though headlines today suggested the UAE is pushing for full compliance before a decision on the next steps. Meanwhile, Nigeria appears to have been pushing to lift the quotas but Algeria warned them against it.

