OPEC's JMMC concludes without recommendation on cuts

OPEC+ to make final decision at Nov 30-Dec 1 meeting

That will be an intriguing meeting. WTI has pared much of its losses and is down a few cents to $41.25.





It's a question of 3 months or 6 months though headlines today suggested the UAE is pushing for full compliance before a decision on the next steps. Meanwhile, Nigeria appears to have been pushing to lift the quotas but Algeria warned them against it.

