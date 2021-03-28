Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices - 29 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1796



USD/JPY 109.71



GBP/USD 1.3793



USD/CHF 0.9392



USD/CAD 1.2575



AUD/USD 0.7634



NZD/USD 0.6993

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. There is little change so far from late Friday levels in quiet opening trade:Be back soon with weekend news.