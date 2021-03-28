Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices - 29 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. There is little change so far from late Friday levels in quiet opening trade:
- EUR/USD 1.1796
- USD/JPY 109.71
- GBP/USD 1.3793
- USD/CHF 0.9392
- USD/CAD 1.2575
- AUD/USD 0.7634
- NZD/USD 0.6993
Be back soon with weekend news.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.