Opposition parties will pass no-deal Brexit legislation before election - report

Report from Paul Brand

Opposition parties agreed today that they would pass legislation barring a no-deal Brexit before they voted for an election, Paul Brand from ITV reports.





Brand says that if Johnson tries to call an election tomorrow they will vote against it and tell him he has to wait until Monday so they have time to pass the law.





Update: A separate report says that if Labour blocks the election call on Wednesday, then Johnson will return Thursday with a confidence vote that would only require a simple majority.

