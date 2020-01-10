Optimism at major UK companies has improved by the largest margin in at least 11 years

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Deloitte survey of chief financial officers

53% said their optimism about the financial outlook had improved compared with three months ago
  • versus 9% in the last survey!
  • the highest proportion since the quarterly survey began 11 years ago
"The fog of uncertainty that has lingered over the UK since the 2016 EU referendum is lifting. CFOs ... are beginning 2020 with sentiment levels that would have been unimaginable at any time in the last three years," Deloitte chief economist Ian Stewart 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose