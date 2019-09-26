Organised social media manipulation has more than doubled since 2017

Check out this piece from Sky, its headlined China becomes a 'global disinformation superpower'

But it covers much more than that.

More than 70 countries are now sharing misinformation online



"Although social media was once heralded as a force for freedom and democracy, it has increasingly come under scrutiny for its role in amplifying disinformation, inciting violence, and lowering trust in the media and democratic institutions."







Yep, it is about. Often very clumsily done and does not get any tolerance from me at all.







