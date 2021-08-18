Orr: RBNZ is keeping rates at 0.25% 'for now'

Comments from Orr in the press conference





RBNZ is confident that less monetary stimulus is needed

We're far less concerned about a lockdown than we would have been at this time last year

We see the country very capable of keeping economic momentum

Our clear direction is to be reducing monetary stimulus

In a sense, this hasn't shifted us at all from our broad path

Our concern is around supply capacity for the medium term

We're going to have rolling periods of covid disruption and we have to be able to manage those periods

We've very adamant that house prices are above a sustainable level. Notes coming supply coming on is the highest since the 1960s.

Estimates New Zealand is six months ahead of the rest of the world on the reopening

There was 'a very strong' consensus about keep rates on hold. We didn't have to go to a vote



Neutral OCR is 2.00%







I don't get a chance to listen to Orr live very often but the man certainly has a way of speaking with confidence and instilling it anyone who is listening. FX traders certainly like what they're hearing:





As I wrote earlier:





