Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto request to lift state of emergency measures - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports on the matter

This fits with earlier reports since last week that some Japanese prefectures are looking to ask the government to lift state of emergency measures at the end of the month. Besides Tokyo, an earlier report also suggests that this should be the case.

