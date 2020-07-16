Osaka reportedly finds over 60 new coronavirus cases for second straight day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus cases in Osaka have doubled in the last two days as compared to the recent trend

The Japanese prefecture of Osaka reported 61 cases yesterday and is said to see over 60 new cases reported once again today, according to Nikkei news.

For some context, Osaka is the prefecture which holds the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in Japan after Tokyo. The graph certainly isn't looking pretty:

Osaka

