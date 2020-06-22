Overnight news ICYMI: Gilead plans to produce two million remdesivir coronavirus course by the end of 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Gilead Sciences planning to produce the amount of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year 

  • It says it'll begin trial of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August (its currently administered intravenously)
  • inhaled formulation would be via a nebulizer, whoich would make its use easier outside of in-patient at hospital
This was out overnight, not fresh news, 

