Overseas arrival to Australia in April were down 99% y/y

Australian Bureau of Statistics update April arrival, abysmal due to COVID-19 travel restrictions:

  • 99 per cent decrease in overseas arrivals to Australia in April 2020 compared with April 2019
  • of the nearly 22,000 arrivals to Australia in April, more than two thirds (15,000) were Australian citizens returning from overseas
  • just under 7,000 arrivals from non-Australian citizens
