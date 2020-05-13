Overseas arrival to Australia in April were down 99% y/y
Australian Bureau of Statistics update April arrival, abysmal due to COVID-19 travel restrictions:
- 99 per cent decrease in overseas arrivals to Australia in April 2020 compared with April 2019
- of the nearly 22,000 arrivals to Australia in April, more than two thirds (15,000) were Australian citizens returning from overseas
- just under 7,000 arrivals from non-Australian citizens
The same sort of result is going to play out across the world wherever travel restrictions imposed.