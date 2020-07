ITV political editor, Robert Peston, reports on the matter









It is said that the vaccine is generating a kind of antibody and T-cell response that researches have hoped to see but the efficacy can only be properly established once Phase III of the programme i.e. testing in Brazil gets underway.





The first data is due to be published by in The Lancet so watch out for that before the weekend. This could be add more tailwind to risk assets once it is made official.





The ITV report can be found here





Update: Stocks are getting a more positive nudge on the report here with the DAX now up by over 1% while US futures also got a mini-spike higher to be up ~0.8%.





The report says that there will be positive news soon - perhaps tomorrow - on the initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that has been backed by AstraZeneca. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus