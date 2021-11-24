Packed agenda coming up in the US on Wednesday - last trading day before the holiday

Its a very busy data calendar and of course also Federal Open Market Committee minutes (November meeting).

On the data calendar the highlights are:

Gross domestic product (GDP)

Consumer spending

Orders for durable goods

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits

University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index

New home sales





For an FOMC minutes preview, this posted yesterday:

Wednesday is the last full trading day for the US ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Friday will be a half day of trading.







