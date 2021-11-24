Packed agenda coming up in the US on Wednesday - last trading day before the holiday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Its a very busy data calendar and of course also Federal Open Market Committee minutes (November meeting).

On the data calendar the highlights are:
  • Gross domestic product (GDP) 
  • Consumer spending
  • Orders for durable goods
  • Initial claims for state unemployment benefits 
  • University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index
  • New home sales
For times, expected and the previous results check out the calendar here.

For an FOMC minutes preview, this posted yesterday:
Wednesday is the last full trading day for the US ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Friday will be a half day of trading. 

