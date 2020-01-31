Panama canal authority says vessels arriving via infected countries must report

If they shut down the Panamal canal, that's all she wrote for global growth

The Panama canal authority says vessels arriving in canal waters that have passed through couhntries with confirmed cases of coronavirus must report this to Panama authorities.



They say the measures are necessary to keep the virus out of the country.





There's no indication they're stopping traffic yet but it's a risk.







Six percent of all global trade passes through the Panama canal and a big chunk of that is from China. It's the second-largest user after the US.







If the canal shuts to vessels that have been to China, that's a big hit to global growth. It's a long way to the Strait of Magellan.









