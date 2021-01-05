UK reports that passengers banned from boarding flights to UK without a negative Covid test

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK media with the info (Telegraph) 

  • Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of departure.
  • Every traveller coming into any UK port or airport will be expected to have a negative PCR test to enter the UK as part of a significant toughening of border controls.
Link for more. Tele may be gated.
---

The horse has bolted. Shut the gate. 

