Pausing GBP bull case for now; JPY: 3 key points to watch - Citi

Citi on the pound and JPY intervention



Citi Research shifts to neutral bias on GBP ahead of this week's UK budget, and flags 3 points for JPY investors to monitor in the near-term

"GBP's budget is due on March 11 and ahead of it, CitiFX Strategy pauses our GBP bull case for now," Citi notes.

"JPY investors are focused on How will Japanese MoF and BoJ react to JPY strength?. CitiFX Strategist weighs in with three points: MoF's JPY selling intervention is unlikely at this level;100 is key; and the BoJ is unlikely to make any rate decisions intermeeting," Citi adds.



