Pay survey of graduates with data science and financial modelling skills - hedge funds paying more than 1m USD

recent graduates working at hedge funds - pay ranged from around $200,000 to more than $1 million

at banks, pay ranged from about $100,000 to $400,000 a year

(From Baruch college survey of Master of Financial Engineering graduates from 2012-14 who have been working for 4 to 6 years after graduation).





Dunno if we should apply a 'talking your book' discount to those numbers, but throwing them out there for discussion.





Funds have been recruiting the kind of people who can make investment decisions using code, big data and machine learning.

Two of the Baruch graduates working at hedge funds reported a compensation of $1 million or more.

"People who make that much money make a lot more money for the firm," said Dan Stefanica, a Baruch math professor who analyzed the alumni salary data. "And if you don't compensate them enough, they just go somewhere else."



