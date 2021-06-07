Payrolls but just another figure

The non-farm payrolls release is quickly put in the rearview mirror

I don't expect much reverberations in the market from the NFP release on Friday and things are keeping calmer for now.





Sure, Treasury yields did edge lower but it isn't anything that will suggest a break to the downside - surely not before the FOMC meeting.





In any case, yields are retracing some of the Friday move with 10-year yields at 1.58% now.





The dollar is also steadier on the day and that bolsters the indecisive sentiment in the market over the past two to three weeks when it comes to the greenback.





As for equities, it is pretty much a keep calm and carry on moment until there is reason to think that the Fed may respond in more hawkish fashion on 16 June.





Be reminded, it is the blackout period right now so anxiety levels will be heightened.



