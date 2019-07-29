PBOC expected to set Yuan midpoint at 6.8824: Reuters estimate

LON +1
EURUSD off to a slow start. Up a few pips from the Friday close.
Electronic trade is open and markets are little changed from Friday closes
And the day starts with the major currency pairs little changed
The EURUSD moved lower and extended the lowly year's range.
The NASDAQ index rises by 100 points
Central Banks
ECB Nowotny sees rates to be lower in the long-term vs historical norms
ECB and SNB say formal gold selling pact no longer needed, won't be renewed
Economists slash forecast for euro area inflation outlook - ECB survey
FOMC poses a downside risk for AUD
BOJ officials are divided on whether to ease monetary policy next week or hold