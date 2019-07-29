PBOC expected to set Yuan midpoint at 6.8824: Reuters estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Friday reference rate was at 6.8796

Reuters is expecting the PBOC to set the yuan midpoint at 6.8824. That is up from the reference rate at 6.8796.
