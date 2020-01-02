PBOC helps Chinese stocks get a new year lift

PBOC stimulus provides a cheerful start to the new year for Chinese investors

Shanghai Composite +1.2%

CSI 300 +1.4%

Hang Seng +1.1%

That is helping out the overall risk mood as we look towards the European morning, with Asian equities generally higher after the PBOC injected more liquidity into the financial system via a 50 bps RRR cut announced over the weekend.





US futures are also keeping up with the good mood, trading ~0.3% higher and that should help European equities keep more calm and a little firmer to start the new year later as well.







