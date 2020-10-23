PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate for today at 6.6703 (vs yesterday's 6.6502)

Central rate for on shore yuan trading for session ahead set by the People's Bank of China

yesterday . The People's Bank of China set the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.6703. The reference rate is higher (lower yuan) than the fix at 6.65602





The PBOC injected 70B Yuan with 7 day reverse repos. Injects 20B Yuan in open market operations.





The PBOC has injected a net 220B Yuan for the week via open market operations.





The Reuters estimate for the midpoint was at 6.6735.