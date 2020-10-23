PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate for today at 6.6703 (vs yesterday's 6.6502)
Central rate for on shore yuan trading for session ahead set by the People's Bank of China
The People's Bank of China set the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.6703. The reference rate is higher (lower yuan) than the fix at 6.65602 yesterday.
The PBOC injected 70B Yuan with 7 day reverse repos. Injects 20B Yuan in open market operations.
The PBOC has injected a net 220B Yuan for the week via open market operations.
The Reuters estimate for the midpoint was at 6.6735.