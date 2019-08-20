Peaceful protest in Hong Kong over the weekend, followed now by an upbeat Lam new conference
Updating developments in HK, a press conference from Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam
- hopes the peaceful march on Sunday is the start of restoring peace in the city
- police watchdog has set up special task force to deal with police complaints
- Government will immediately set up a platform for dialogue with people of all backgrounds
- police watchdog that will oversee investigation into complaints is fair
- govt wants to reach out to the community as soon as possible
- is willing to talk to peaceful protesters to narrow differences
- extradition bill is dead and no plan to revive the bill
More specifically on the economy:
- first-half data does not fully reflect the seriousness of city's economic issue
- reiterates risks of downward pressure on economy
- Shenzhen development plan is good for city, especially in terms of technology innovation
- remains convinced that HK has
unique advantages in attracting international companies
HKD remains on the weak side, its still not too far from the band limit right now: