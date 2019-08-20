Peaceful protest in Hong Kong over the weekend, followed now by an upbeat Lam new conference

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Updating developments in HK, a press conference from Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam 

  • hopes the peaceful march on Sunday is the start of restoring peace in the city
  • police watchdog has set up special task force to deal with police complaints
  • Government will immediately set up a platform for dialogue with people of all backgrounds
  • police watchdog that will oversee investigation into complaints is fair
  • govt wants to reach out to the community as soon as possible
  • is willing to talk to peaceful protesters to narrow differences
  • extradition bill is dead and no plan to revive the bill

More specifically on the economy:

  • first-half data does not fully reflect the seriousness of city's economic issue
  • reiterates risks of downward pressure on economy
  • Shenzhen development plan is good for city, especially in terms of technology innovation
  • remains convinced that HK has unique advantages in attracting international companies
HKD remains on the weak side, its still not too far from the band limit right now:
Updating developments in HK, a press conference from Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose