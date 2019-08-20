Peaceful protest in Hong Kong over the weekend, followed now by an upbeat Lam new conference

Updating developments in HK, a press conference from Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam

hopes the peaceful march on Sunday is the start of restoring peace in the city

police watchdog has set up special task force to deal with police complaints

Government will immediately set up a platform for dialogue with people of all backgrounds

police watchdog that will oversee investigation into complaints is fair

govt wants to reach out to the community as soon as possible is willing to talk to peaceful protesters to narrow differences

extradition bill is dead and no plan to revive the bill

More specifically on the economy: first-half data does not fully reflect the seriousness of city's economic issue

reiterates risks of downward pressure on economy

Shenzhen development plan is good for city, especially in terms of technology innovation

remains convinced that HK has unique advantages in attracting international companies



HKD remains on the weak side, its still not too far from the band limit right now:







