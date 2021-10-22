Pelosi: A spending deal is within reach, though the timing is uncertain
Today was supposed to be deal day
The timeline for a reconciliation deal has been pushed back but Pelosi shared some optimism today after a breakfast with Biden. They're now hoping for a deal by Sunday night, though Pelosi said the timing is uncertain.
If you missed it yesterday, Biden relayed that Sinema told him she wouldn't vote for any hike in personal income taxes or corporate taxes, so the reconciliation deal will be watered down.