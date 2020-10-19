Pelosi aide: Differences with Mnuchin narrowed, will speak again tomorrow

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from an aide for Pelosi

From Drew Hammill, an aide for Pelosi:

The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:00 p.m. today for approximately 53 minutes. In this call, they continued to narrow their differences. The Speaker has tasked committee chairs to reconcile differences with their GOP counterparts on key areas. The Speaker continues to hope that, by the end of the day Tuesday, we will have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election. The two principals will speak again tomorrow and staff work will continue around the clock.
That's cagey but cautiously positive. Looks like tomorrow will be a day for headline watching and guessing on a deal.
