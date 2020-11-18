Pelosi aide: Hasn't heard back from McConnell on stimulus

Coronavirus stimulus chatter starting to heat up





Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Graham is on the wires saying that:

he thinks stimulus needed in excess of $500 billion



stimulus has to be meaningful

Recall that before the election, Pelosi was searching for a stimulus above $2 trillion. Senate Republicans led by Mitch McConnell offered 500 billion. Pres. Trump in an effort to sway voters said that he would look for a stimulus deal larger than the Dems proposal. Pres. Trump has been largely quiet on stimulus post election.

An aide for Speaker of the house Pelosi is on the wires saying that she has not heard back from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on stimulus.