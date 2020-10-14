Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 1 hour earlier today; talk was 'productive'

From Pelosi's chief of staff:

The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke this morning by phone at 9:30 a.m. for approximately 1 hour. In response to proposals sent over the weekend, the two spent time seeking clarification on language, which was productive. One major area of disagreement continues to be that the White House lacks an understanding of the need for a national strategic testing plan. The Speaker believes we must reopen our economy & schools safely & soon, & scientists agree we must have a strategic testing plan. Staff will continue to exchange paper and the two principals will speak again tomorrow.

