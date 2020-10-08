Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 40 minutes today on whether there is any prospect for stimulus

Mnuchin made clear Trump's interest in reaching a deal.

From Drew Hammill:

The Speaker & Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:00 pm today for 40 minutes. Their conversation focused on determining whether there is any prospect of an imminent agreement on a comprehensive bill. The Secretary made clear the President's interest in reaching such an agreement. The Speaker pointed out that, unfortunately, the White House Communications Director contradicted that assertion during their call. The Speaker trusts that the Secretary speaks for the President.