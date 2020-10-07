Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on a standalone airlines bill this morning

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

According to reports spoke at 9:33 AM

House speaker Pelosi spokesperson says that Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke at 9:33 AM ET on a standalone airlines bill this morning.

The President tweeted that he would sign a $25 billion relief package immediately.  The president also proposed a $135 billion relief package for small businesses and a one-time check of $1200 for individuals.

The stimulus talks have moved more to the piecemeal approach as political consequences increase. White House chief of staff Meadows said there are 10 things that both sides agree on. The president cited 3 and his tweets over the last 12 or so hours.
