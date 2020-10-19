Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on Monday and 'continued to narrow their differences'

This re the coronavirus relief economic stimulus bill

Pelosi says she hopes that by the end of Tuesday (Pelosi has said this is the deadline for a pre-election stimulus bill) there will be clarity on whether stimulus is possible pre-election

Pelosi says will speak with Mnuhcin again on Tuesday

Pro tip for Pelosi, get as much clarity as you like the Senate has been immovably opposed to extra stimulus on the scale you are after. Yesterday Trump said he wanted even more than Pelosi is proposing. The Senate shows no inclination to pass any bill of such scale so pre-election stimulus? Fuggedaboudit.





The "well done on supporting my idea but the Senate will keep on throwing you under bus Mr President" clap







