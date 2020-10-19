Pelosi and Mnuchin will speak at 3 pm ET

Last chance at the deal corral





I just can't bring myself to envisions the sides smiling together and signing off on a deal two weeks before the election but the odds are rising.





There's this report , citing the White House's Mark Meadows:





White House's Mark Meadows says Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has agreed to put a bipartisan agreement b/w Pelosi-Mnuchin to a vote in the Senate despite GOP opposition "McConnell has agreed he's wiling to put forth the bill .. He'll bring it to the floor and actually have a vote"

It would be a fairly easy bill to pass if you bring it to a vote. Presumably you could get the 44 Democratic Senators on board, or most of them. Then you would only need 6 votes from Republicans.





Previously though, McConnell said he didn't want to divide his caucus.







There's also the problem that you can't trust anything from Meadows.

