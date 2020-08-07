Pelosi and Schumer have a call with the White House at 1 pm ET
Trump to get involved?
Trump has left talks to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The President is going to (left already?) Bedford, NJ for the weekend but may try to move things along. It will be Mnuchin who they speak with and Republicans have given him a reputation for rolling over and giving Democrats what they want.
The market isn't signaling much enthusiasm in this announcement. We're seeing the US dollar pick up strength into the London close.