Pelosi and Schumer have a call with the White House at 1 pm ET

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump to get involved?

Trump has left talks to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The President is going to (left already?) Bedford, NJ for the weekend but may try to move things along. It will be Mnuchin who they speak with and Republicans have given him a reputation for rolling over and giving Democrats what they want.

The market isn't signaling much enthusiasm in this announcement. We're seeing the US dollar pick up strength into the London close.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose