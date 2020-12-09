Pelosi and Schumer say White House stimulus plan unacceptable

There goes that
We learned that the plan included $600 payments for Americans but the total pricetag was virtually the same. What was missing was: What was cut to pay for the stimulus checks?

Now we know: It was cutting extra $300 unemployment benefits.

That's a non-starter for Pelosi and Mnuchin, they say.

No doubt the White House knew that but now they're going to say that Chuck and Nancy are stopping $600 stimulus payments.

As usual, it's all politics. The whole thing certainly doesn't look like a good faith effort to make a deal to me, but sometimes it's an ugly process so we'll have to wait and see.

