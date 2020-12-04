Pelosi: Discussed with McConnell adding stimulus to Omnibus

Not much on stimulus talk so far today

Speaker of the House Pelosi is on the wires saying:
  • Discussed with McConnell adding stimulus to Omnibus
  • urged Trump to sign defense policy bill
  • The $908B proposal would be a good starting point for Covid stimulus
  • We're going to keep government open
  • there is momentum behind Covid talks, tone is indicative of getting the job done
  • there will be an Omnibus, not a stopgap measure
  • She and McConnell hope to bundle stimulus, Omnibus
The weaker employment statistics today (and trend toward last job increases) along with the prospects for increased pain as result of Thanksgiving/Christmas, may encourage more serious discussions toward some made especially for those businesses most impacted.
