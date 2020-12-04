Pelosi: Discussed with McConnell adding stimulus to Omnibus

Not much on stimulus talk so far today

Speaker of the House Pelosi is on the wires saying:



Discussed with McConnell adding stimulus to Omnibus

urged Trump to sign defense policy bill



The $908B proposal would be a good starting point for Covid stimulus

We're going to keep government open

there is momentum behind Covid talks, tone is indicative of getting the job done



there will be an Omnibus, not a stopgap measure



She and McConnell hope to bundle stimulus, Omnibus



The weaker employment statistics today (and trend toward last job increases) along with the prospects for increased pain as result of Thanksgiving/Christmas, may encourage more serious discussions toward some made especially for those businesses most impacted.