Pelosi: Discussed with McConnell adding stimulus to Omnibus
Not much on stimulus talk so far today
Speaker of the House Pelosi is on the wires saying:
The weaker employment statistics today (and trend toward last job increases) along with the prospects for increased pain as result of Thanksgiving/Christmas, may encourage more serious discussions toward some made especially for those businesses most impacted.
- Discussed with McConnell adding stimulus to Omnibus
- urged Trump to sign defense policy bill
- The $908B proposal would be a good starting point for Covid stimulus
- We're going to keep government open
- there is momentum behind Covid talks, tone is indicative of getting the job done
- there will be an Omnibus, not a stopgap measure
- She and McConnell hope to bundle stimulus, Omnibus