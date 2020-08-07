Pelosi: Don't know if they will meet with Meadows and Mnuchin today

Policy speaking on MSNBC

  • administration hasn't responded to request for meeting today
  • not open to short-term stimulus deal
  • Democrats want the biggest possible number for enhanced unemployment benefits
  • Willing to negotiate on duration of coronavirus relief as a way to cut costs

Earlier today Pelosi said:
  • They are committed to continuing virus relief talks
  • We remain committed to getting a deal with Trump administration
Pres. Trump is saying that he would sign executive orders to address unemployment insurance, evictions, student loans and a payroll tax cut if the sides cannot make significant progress Friday

Meanwhile, a report from Bloombergs is saying that the Dems are saying the GOP offering $150B of state and local government aid while the Dems are upwards of $900B.  Earlier on Politico they said the GOP said they were offering $200 billion. 
