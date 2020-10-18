Pelosi has set a 48-hour deadline to approve a stimulus deal before the election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have continued negotiations over the weekend.

The latest from Pelosi is:

she wants the two to reach an agreement within 48 hours for a coronavirus stimulus relief bill before the November 3 election day

"The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do"

The 48 hours translates to the end of the (US) day on Tuesday (October 21). Negotiations could continue after Tuesday but no economic relief bill it would be passed prior to election day.





Earlier over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said:

there would be votes on stimulus measures, including a stand-alone Paycheck Protection Program bill on Tuesday and Wednesday



