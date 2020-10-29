Pelosi hints at roadblocks to Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes

Comment from the House speaker





The moderating factor in a possible blue wave on election day for markets is that Biden has pledged to boost corporate tax rates back up to pre-Trump levels.





My contention is that Congress will never do it. They have been bought off many times over and Pelosi's comment just now hints that Biden is going to have a tough time with anything beyond a token tax raise.





Politco's Jake Sherman reports that when asked about corporate rates:



She said she wouldnt talk about it until Biden is elected, but said she believes in bipartisan tax policy. She said there was agreement on lowering corporate rate, but not "giving away the store"



The other big question is the Senate. With a one or two vote majority it would be very tough to get a tax hike through.

