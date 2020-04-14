Pelosi: House Democrats can't accept McConnell's proposals on 4th stimulus

Statement from House majority leader Nancy Pelosi

The small business giveaways are going to run out in no time and the companies who are left out are going to be ticked off.





However Democrats are licking their wounds from getting outflanked on the 3rd stimulus and won't pass a fourth unless it contains some sweeteners to please the base. Meanwhile, the deficit hawks will probably regain a spine, despite rolling over for a $4 trillion deficit.











In other political news, Obama will be out with an endorsement of Biden today, according to NBC.

