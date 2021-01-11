Pelosi: House will consider 25th amendment legislation

Urges pence to respond to 25th amendment within 24 hours

Nothing new here, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is saying:
  • House will consider 25th amendment legislation in regular order after Republicans block initial attempt to bring it up
  • House Democrats on VP pence to respond within 24 hours after they pass legislation
  • Next step is to bring impeachment legislation to House floor 
  • Trump is imminent threat, must be removed from office
