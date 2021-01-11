Pelosi: House will consider 25th amendment legislation
Urges pence to respond to 25th amendment within 24 hoursNothing new here, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is saying:
- House will consider 25th amendment legislation in regular order after Republicans block initial attempt to bring it up
- House Democrats on VP pence to respond within 24 hours after they pass legislation
- Next step is to bring impeachment legislation to House floor
- Trump is imminent threat, must be removed from office